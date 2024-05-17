Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Short Interest Up 12.1% in April

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the April 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,367,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $573,311,000 after buying an additional 1,077,724 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,876,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,062,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $125,389,000 after purchasing an additional 555,362 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,226,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,630,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance
BUD traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $67.23. 953,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,733. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $67.49. The firm has a market cap of $116.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.8722 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is 27.31%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.70.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
