Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Short Interest Up 12.1% in April

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the April 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,367,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $573,311,000 after buying an additional 1,077,724 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,876,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,062,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $125,389,000 after purchasing an additional 555,362 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,226,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,630,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

BUD traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $67.23. 953,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,733. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $67.49. The firm has a market cap of $116.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.8722 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is 27.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.70.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

