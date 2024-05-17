Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Analog Devices from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $212.63.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $214.12 on Monday. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $216.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.87 and its 200-day moving average is $190.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.83%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.