Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 970,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the April 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 368,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.05 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ABCB

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jon S. Edwards sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $355,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,368.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameris Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 11.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.