Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.94

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.94 and last traded at C$1.94, with a volume of 333853 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.84.
Amerigo Resources Stock Up 5.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$320.88 million, a P/E ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.42.
Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$57.79 million for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 3.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.2288439 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amerigo Resources Announces Dividend
About Amerigo Resources
Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.
