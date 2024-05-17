Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Altria Group has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 55 years. Altria Group has a dividend payout ratio of 74.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Altria Group to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.0%.

MO traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $46.08. The company had a trading volume of 9,230,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,650,583. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average of $41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $46.34.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

