Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Trading Up 0.8%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $176.16 and last traded at $175.60. 7,676,766 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 30,077,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.18.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.41 and its 200 day moving average is $144.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,511 shares of company stock valued at $41,234,695. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Meritage Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 165.8% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

