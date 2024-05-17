ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.36.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ACVA stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.62. 1,202,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,264. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ACV Auctions has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $19.54.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.62 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 15.28% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ACV Auctions

In related news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 38,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $707,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,901,833.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 38,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $707,037.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,901,833.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vikas Mehta sold 333,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $6,209,714.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 333,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,548.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,475,208 shares of company stock worth $26,669,099. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in ACV Auctions by 19.5% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.