Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.67.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACHC

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 3.1 %

ACHC stock opened at $66.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $64.74 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.14.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $768.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.20 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $188,114.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,861,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,537,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,991,000 after purchasing an additional 152,783 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,072,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,156,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after buying an additional 441,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,148,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,327,000 after buying an additional 238,114 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.