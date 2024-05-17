9,703 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Purchased by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.06.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,768,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.78 and a 12-month high of $80.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.65. The company has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In related news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.