2,286 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Acquired by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,286 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 157,617 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,714,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,038,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,114,114.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $489,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,208.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 22,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,038,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,114,114.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,243 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,153. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AKAM. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AKAM traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.91. The stock had a trading volume of 763,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,039. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.26 and a 1-year high of $129.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

