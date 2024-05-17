20,424 Shares in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Purchased by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,797,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,691,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,040,000 after buying an additional 17,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ghazaleh Amir Abu bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,264,308 shares in the company, valued at $77,102,954.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ghazaleh Amir Abu acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,264,308 shares in the company, valued at $77,102,954.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Monica Vicente sold 1,083 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $26,371.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,266 shares in the company, valued at $128,227.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,569 shares of company stock worth $258,509 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FDP stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.27. 31,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,905. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.74.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -196.07%.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

