1,988 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $262.02. 1,270,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,122,344. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.18. The company has a market cap of $393.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $263.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.