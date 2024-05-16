YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Stake Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 944,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,636 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.09% of YETI worth $48,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in YETI by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,268,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,687,000 after acquiring an additional 103,732 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter worth about $711,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,131,000 after acquiring an additional 35,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 783,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,561,000 after acquiring an additional 187,720 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on YETI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on YETI from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $41.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.25. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.26. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $54.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.99 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

