Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) recently:

5/15/2024 – Pacific Biosciences of California had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $4.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/14/2024 – Pacific Biosciences of California was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

5/13/2024 – Pacific Biosciences of California had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $6.50 to $2.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Pacific Biosciences of California had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $3.00 to $2.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2024 – Pacific Biosciences of California was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/18/2024 – Pacific Biosciences of California had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $15.00 to $8.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

4/18/2024 – Pacific Biosciences of California had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $9.00 to $2.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/18/2024 – Pacific Biosciences of California was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.00.

4/17/2024 – Pacific Biosciences of California was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

4/17/2024 – Pacific Biosciences of California had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $12.00 to $2.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Pacific Biosciences of California had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $3.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Pacific Biosciences of California had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2024 – Pacific Biosciences of California was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

PACB opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $584.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California Inc alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $38.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 148.13% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $200,017.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 876,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,601.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $200,017.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 876,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,601.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David W. Meline purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $218,843. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 133.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,402,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,656 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 704,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 285,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 52.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.