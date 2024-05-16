Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.59

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.59 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 77.70 ($0.98), with a volume of 283098219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.10 ($0.96).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 80 ($1.00) to GBX 85 ($1.07) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 98.40 ($1.24).

The stock has a market capitalization of £21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.81, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 68.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 69.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

In other news, insider Van Boxmeer bought 823,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £568,215 ($713,658.63). In related news, insider Luka Mucic purchased 2,460,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £1,722,000 ($2,162,773.17). Also, insider Van Boxmeer acquired 823,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £568,215 ($713,658.63). 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

