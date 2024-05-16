The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 864,400 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the April 15th total of 975,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 864.4 days.
a2 Milk Stock Performance
Shares of a2 Milk stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22. a2 Milk has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.11.
About a2 Milk
