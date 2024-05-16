The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 864,400 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the April 15th total of 975,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 864.4 days.

a2 Milk Stock Performance

Shares of a2 Milk stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22. a2 Milk has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.11.

About a2 Milk

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company also engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and commodity products. It offers its products under the a2 Milk and a2 Platinum brands.

