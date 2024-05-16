Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,810,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,019,000 after purchasing an additional 84,375 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 31.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,009,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,117,000 after buying an additional 2,907,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,126,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,481,000 after buying an additional 245,255 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sweetgreen by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,729,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,549,000 after buying an additional 476,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 1,435.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,674,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,679,000 after buying an additional 1,565,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

NYSE SG opened at $31.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 2.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Sweetgreen news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $57,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,255,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,267 shares of company stock worth $2,090,933. Corporate insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

