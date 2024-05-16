SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Bought by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,496 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in SLM were worth $9,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the third quarter worth $310,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of SLM by 21.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 12,988 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 45.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 14,460 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SLM in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of SLM by 9.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SLM

In other SLM news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,949,296.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,000.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.02.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $837.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.43 million. SLM had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 45.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SLM. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.32.

SLM Company Profile

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

