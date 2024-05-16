Short Interest in Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX) Rises By 17.4%

Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the April 15th total of 23,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Carmell Stock Down 11.2 %

Carmell stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $2.07. 183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,362. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. Carmell has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $13.31.

Get Carmell alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carmell

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in Carmell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,416,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Carmell during the third quarter worth $54,000. Carnegie Mellon University acquired a new position in Carmell during the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Carmell in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carmell in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

About Carmell

Carmell Corporation operates as a bio-aesthetics company. The company utilizes Carmell Secretome to support skin and hair health. Its Carmell Secretome consists of a potent cocktail of growth factors and proteins extracted from allogeneic human platelets sourced from tissue banks. The company also developed a microemulsion formulation that enables delivery of lipophilic and hydrophilic ingredients without relying on the Foul Fourteen, 14 potentially harmful excipients that are commonly used by other companies to impart texture, stability, and other desirable physicochemical attributes to cosmetic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carmell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carmell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.