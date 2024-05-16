Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Down 4.4%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.54 and last traded at $9.57. Approximately 2,189,670 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 6,331,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 765.90% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The business had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,675,040.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $275,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,204,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,282,094.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,675,040.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,238,953. Company insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $138,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 143.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 425,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 250,692 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Further Reading

