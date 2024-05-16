Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,668 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,668 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of IQVIA worth $50,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $568,460,000 after purchasing an additional 80,189 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in IQVIA by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,325,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,483,000 after acquiring an additional 77,422 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in IQVIA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,816,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,139 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,781,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,737,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $341,817,000 after purchasing an additional 31,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Barclays boosted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.57.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $233.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.