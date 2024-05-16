Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $48.08 Million Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 517,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,662 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $48,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $103.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.60 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.86.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTSI shares. Benchmark raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Wayne Mack Struble sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $87,756.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,691.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Wayne Mack Struble sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $87,756.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,691.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 140,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $12,286,884.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,970,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,703,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,408 shares of company stock valued at $28,884,638 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

