Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,584,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,830 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $46,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PCG opened at $18.31 on Thursday. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $18.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.26.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

