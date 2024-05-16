Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,202 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.61% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $48,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELF. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at $13,829,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 201,600 shares of company stock worth $34,307,124. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $168.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.21 and a 200-day moving average of $157.15. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.80 and a 52 week high of $221.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.33.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

