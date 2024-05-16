PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2575 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

PPL has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. PPL has a dividend payout ratio of 56.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PPL to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of PPL opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81. PPL has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

