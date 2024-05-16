Needham & Company LLC Raises Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Price Target to $13.00

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.23% from the stock’s previous close.

HUT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Hut 8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Hut 8 from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Hut 8 from $17.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ HUT opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Hut 8 has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.06. The company has a market cap of $790.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 3.98.

In other news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $145,925.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,549.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Hut 8 by 54.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hut 8 in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its holdings in Hut 8 by 24.9% during the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Hut 8 by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 91,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

