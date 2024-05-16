Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Holdings Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,756,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.04% of Lincoln National worth $47,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3,930.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNC. TheStreet downgraded Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Lincoln National Stock Up 0.8 %

LNC opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.98. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $19.37 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.80.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

About Lincoln National

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.