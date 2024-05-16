Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded to Peer Perform by Wolfe Research

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.09. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.85.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

