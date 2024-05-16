Ieq Capital LLC Raises Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 63.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 65,706 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 135,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 622.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 353,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 304,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

NRG stock opened at $84.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.60. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.68 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.11.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.20. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Read Our Latest Report on NRG

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.