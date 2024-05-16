Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GENI. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 1.2% during the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 327,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 2.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 670,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GENI stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. Genius Sports Limited has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $8.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.98.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $119.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.53 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

