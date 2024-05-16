Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $844,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 795.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,107,000 after acquiring an additional 125,071 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 128,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 35,386 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,083,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Stock Up 4.0 %

CBRE stock opened at $92.26 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $98.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,752. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

