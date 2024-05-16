Ieq Capital LLC Has $983,000 Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Activity at MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MET

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET opened at $73.15 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.16. The firm has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.