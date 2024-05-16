Ieq Capital LLC Has $947,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 304.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 91.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP opened at $91.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.80. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.