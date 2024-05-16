HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MIST opened at $1.73 on Thursday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $91.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.77.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) by 177.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

