FY2024 EPS Estimates for Standard Lithium Ltd. Decreased by Roth Capital (CVE:SLI)

Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Standard Lithium in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for Standard Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Standard Lithium’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Standard Lithium Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SLI stock opened at C$2.47 on Thursday. Standard Lithium has a fifty-two week low of C$1.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$449.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 25.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.24.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.