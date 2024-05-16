Forum Financial Management LP Makes New Investment in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,246,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017,119 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,279,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,959 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,864,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,929 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,457,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,287,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $213,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,894.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $213,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,894.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.25 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.36.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $5.29 on Thursday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.77.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $213.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

