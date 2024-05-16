Forum Financial Management LP Buys Shares of 5,820 APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in APi Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in APi Group by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in APi Group in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APG stock opened at $37.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $5,581,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,888,866.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,585 shares of company stock valued at $10,578,496 over the last three months. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

