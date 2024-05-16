Forum Financial Management LP Boosts Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 388,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 9.6% in the third quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 42,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $3.04 on Thursday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

