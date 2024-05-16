Forum Financial Management LP Acquires Shares of 13,079 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,168,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,656,000 after buying an additional 172,205 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,001,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,776,000 after acquiring an additional 362,152 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,523,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,556 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,095,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816,514 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 7.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,003,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,234,000 after purchasing an additional 354,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $322,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 0.2 %

ELAN stock opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

