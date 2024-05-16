Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 3,355.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431,718 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $49,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $122.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.86. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.44.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.24.

In related news, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $702,978.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $813,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,667.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $702,978.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,446 shares of company stock worth $11,924,005. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

