First Solar (FSLR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/15/2024 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $227.00 to $228.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $237.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $248.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $269.00 to $271.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $359.00 to $356.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $250.00 to $252.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $209.50 to $211.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $265.00 to $268.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $196.00 to $209.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2024 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $227.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2024 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $224.00 to $227.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2024 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $187.00.

4/18/2024 – First Solar had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2024 – First Solar had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $269.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2024 – First Solar is now covered by analysts at DZ Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2024 – First Solar is now covered by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock.

4/10/2024 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $187.00 to $194.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2024 – First Solar had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $258.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.62. 1,547,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,238. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $224.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.54.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total value of $236,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,524.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total value of $236,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,524.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total value of $602,869.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,051.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,265,869 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $399,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,783 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,493 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in First Solar by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,641 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

