First Advantage’s (FA) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FA. William Blair began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on First Advantage from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of First Advantage from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get First Advantage alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on First Advantage

First Advantage Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE FA opened at $16.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82. First Advantage has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 74.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. First Advantage had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $169.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that First Advantage will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at First Advantage

In other First Advantage news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 7,331 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $117,882.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 688,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,078,589.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Advantage

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FA. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,777,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,711,000 after purchasing an additional 496,898 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Advantage by 3.4% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,460,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,717,000 after buying an additional 115,370 shares in the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in First Advantage by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,325,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,109,000 after acquiring an additional 303,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Advantage by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,660,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,090,000 after purchasing an additional 255,807 shares during the period. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Advantage by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,151,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,083,000 after purchasing an additional 240,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

About First Advantage

(Get Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.