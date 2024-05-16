Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Rating Increased to Buy at Craig Hallum

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Extreme Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.86, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $32.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 167,176.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,181,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,191,000 after buying an additional 2,191,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $33,267,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,999,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth $33,920,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

