Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Short Interest Update

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 290,300 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the April 15th total of 246,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 652,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,470,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.37% of Daré Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DARE. Dawson James downgraded shares of Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upgraded Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Daré Bioscience Stock Up 20.8 %

NASDAQ:DARE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,548. Daré Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

Featured Stories

