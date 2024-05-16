Daiwa Capital Markets Downgrades Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) to Neutral

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

DADA has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.10 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

DADA opened at $2.01 on Thursday. Dada Nexus has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $531.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $381.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.80 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 22.62% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 13,447 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 615.5% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 40,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 34,963 shares during the period. Finally, Fore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners.

