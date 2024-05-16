Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider Sells $187,902.00 in Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 7,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $187,902.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph Douglas Lyon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 2nd, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,830 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $281,580.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,443 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $141,518.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 500 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $13,005.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 1,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $26,000.00.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $27.83 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.12.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.19 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 22.38%. Corcept Therapeutics's quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $202,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $54,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 351.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 83,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 65,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

