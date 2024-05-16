Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 29.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,104,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,947,000 after buying an additional 936,169 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 18.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,723,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,844,000 after buying an additional 426,560 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 190.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 620,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,502,000 after buying an additional 407,082 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 229.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 491,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,339,000 after buying an additional 341,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 57.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 870,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,039,000 after purchasing an additional 319,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $91.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.51. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $72.84 and a 52 week high of $93.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.19.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHK has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

