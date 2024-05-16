BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $5.10

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 5.10 per share by the asset manager on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%.

BlackRock has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. BlackRock has a dividend payout ratio of 43.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BlackRock to earn $46.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $20.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Up 1.6 %

BLK stock opened at $815.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $121.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $793.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $775.28. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $845.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 41.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,037 shares of company stock worth $61,743,127. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.