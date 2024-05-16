BitShares (BTS) Reaches Market Cap of $8.84 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $8.84 million and approximately $122,850.26 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitShares has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000880 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000791 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000574 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,371,932 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

