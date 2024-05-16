Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises 1.4% of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $19,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 552.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total transaction of $781,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,348.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,297 shares of company stock worth $1,247,577. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $236.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,291,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,198. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $229.40 and a 12-month high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.40.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

